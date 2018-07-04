Deyalsingh: No need for overseas treatment

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday said taxpayers do not have to spend a single cent to send a woman overseas for cancer treatment overseas.

Responding to a question in the House of Representatives about reports of a San Fernando woman Arielle Fahey-Cadiz seeking urgent funding for medical treatment overseas for osteosarcoma, Deyalsingh said the question implied there are no local specialists to treat her condition.

“That is the furthest thing from the truth.” Deyalsingh said it was unfortunate this patient (Fahey-Cadiz) chose to go to the media.

“Now I have to explain certain things.” Deyalsingh explained she is currently under the care of a specialist at San Fernando General Hospital. She is receiving chemotherapy. After this, she will be assessed and a decision taken to continue her treatment.

“There is no need for the taxpayer to fund this patient abroad because every inch of care that this woman needs is available locally,” Deyalsingh stressed. He said this care is available at the SFGH and also in St James. Deyalsingh reiterated, “the public does not have to spend US$200,000 because the treatment available is available.”

Asked how many specialists in TT can treat osteosarcoma, Deyalsingh replied, “Plenty.”

Asked to elaborate on what he meant, Deyalsingh said, “More than a few.”