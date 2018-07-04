Breaking
Cocorite man freed of neighbour's murder TTMA commends Lower House for passing Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill Petit Valley landscaper and teen appear in court for murder Students take cover on hearing machine gun shots Decomposed woman's body found in Tobago
N Touch
Wednesday 4 July 2018
follow us
Tobago

Decomposed woman’s body found in Tobago

An unidentified decomposed female was discovered on Wednesday around 6 am along Auchenskeoch near Republic Bank, partially lying in a nearby drain.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Garfield Moore it is believed the body had been there for more than 36 hours.

The body bore no marks of violence. The woman is said to be in her 40’s and of African descent with a plait hairstyle. The body was found lying east of Auchenskeoch roundabout.

Investigations are continuing.

Comments

Reply to this story

Tobago