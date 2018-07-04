Decomposed woman’s body found in Tobago

An unidentified decomposed female was discovered on Wednesday around 6 am along Auchenskeoch near Republic Bank, partially lying in a nearby drain.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Garfield Moore it is believed the body had been there for more than 36 hours.

The body bore no marks of violence. The woman is said to be in her 40’s and of African descent with a plait hairstyle. The body was found lying east of Auchenskeoch roundabout.

Investigations are continuing.