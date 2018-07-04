Darryl White promoted to CEO, RBC Financial (Caribbean) Ltd

File photo: (From left) In this February 27 file photo, RBC head of Caribbean Banking RBC Rob Johnston, regional operating officer Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, store manager Joanne Forde and RBC Royal Bank TT MD Darryl White cut the ribbon to launch RBC’s Point Lisas Financial Solutions Centre, Atlantic Plaza, Point Lisas. RBC on July 3 announced White is now RBC Financial (Caribbean) Ltd CEO and Camacho-Mohammed is RBC Royal Bank TT MD.

Darryl White has been promoted from managing director (MD) of RBC Royal Bank TT (RBC Royal Bank) to chief executive officer of RBC Financial (Caribbean) Ltd.

White's appointment was effective July 1, while Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed became MD on June 29.

Having joined the bank in 1995, Camacho-Mohammed most recently held the post of regional operating officer from 2016-2018.

Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, newly appointed MD of RBC Royal Bank TT. PHOTO COURTESY RBC.The executive appointments were announced by RBC's head of Caribbean Banking, Rob Johnston in newspaper advertisements published on July 3.

Johnson said in his new role, "White will be positioned to deliver RBC innovation and solutions to diverse and influential individuals and organisations across the Caribbean. With this increased visibility, he will continue to champion the changing dynamic of banking services and the opportunities and flexibility digital autonomy creates for clients."

Commenting on Camacho-Mohammed's appointment, Johnston said over her more than 20-year career in banking, the new MD held a range of increasingly senior roles in sales and service, personal banking, operations, group risk management and business banking.

"As ROO, (Camacho-Mohammed) oversaw and supported operations and performance strategies across the region. She found the ROO role especially rewarding as it gave her the platform to make a lasting, positive difference for RBC clients and employees," Johnston said.