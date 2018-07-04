Cocorite man freed of neighbour’s murder

File Photo.

A COCORITE man has been freed of the 2016 murder of his neighbour, Dominic “Zebby” Gregoire.

Jalani Parkinson was discharged on Wednesday by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, who upheld a no case submission of defence lawyers Osbourne Charles,SC, and Kelston Pope.

In her ruling, Earle-Caddle agreed that the evidence of the prosecution’s main witness was manifestly unreliable as it did not fully identify Parkinson as the man who pulled the gun and shot at Gregoire on November 15, 2016.

Gregoire, 39, of Pitilal Road, Waterhole, Cocorite, was with two other men at Freedom Street, Cocorite, building a wall when a masked gunman approached and opened fire.

The shooting took place around noon that day.