Bain, Williams win titles at Sagicor Red Star Tennis

Some of the boys that competed at the Sagicor Red Star Tennis Tournament.

MAKEDA Bain and Zelig Williams won the girls and boys titles respectively when the Sagicor Red Star Tennis Tournament took place at the Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, on Sunday.

Over 50 Under-10 junior tennis players participated including six from Tobago. This tournament is geared towards children starting to learn the game of tennis.

Bain finished ahead of Amber Seon to win the girls title, and Kimora Lee Edwards ended third. Karissa Mohammed, daughter of top national women’s tennis player Shenelle Mohammed, came fourth.

Williams finished on top among the other boys after defeating Tayshaun Mason in the final. Jaysean Wells grabbed third spot and Jack Brown had to settle for fourth place.

The Red Star tournament will be followed by the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament which will be held at the Trinidad Country Club from Saturday to July 12. All age groups will be played including the Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, Under-18 and Under-21 for boys and girls.

RESULTS

Main Draw Girls

1 Makeda Bain (Tobago)

2 Amber Seon

3 Kimora Lee Edwards

4 Karissa Mohammed

Main Draw Boys

1 Zelig Williams

2 Tayshaun Mason

3 Jaysean Wells

4 Jack Brown

Consolation Girls

1 Hayley Juman

2 Lilly Mohammed

3 Naomi Mohammed

4 Saraj Ali

Consolation Boys

1 Omar Thomas

2 Jonathan Medina

3 Jarad Young

4 Connor Hart