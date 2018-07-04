2018 SEA top students

There were happy tears at Ghandi Memorial Vedic School in Aranguez, as the top scoring students walked up to the podium to receive their certificates this morning. Saiesh Rampersad who was the top scoring student with 100% marks, and second place scores held by Jada Ramnath.

Saiesh heads off to Presentation College in Chaguanas, while Jada will be attending St Augustine Girls High School.

Most of the students at Ghandi Memorial passed for schools, which include Hillview College, St Augustine Girls' High School, Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College, St Mary's College and St George's College.

Saiesh said he wants to be a doctor, while Jada said she has not decided, but will figure it out when she gets to high school.