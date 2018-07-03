TT rack up more CCCAN medals

Kael Yorke

KAEL Yorke, Zarek Wilson and Zoe Anthony all carried their top form over the weekend into yesterday’s preliminaries and finals when action continued on Day Four of the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Swimming Championships in Aruba.

Yesterday's action began with preliminaries in the morning and closed with finals in the evening.

On Sunday night, Yorke secured gold after winning the Boys 15-17 100m Butterfly final in 25.17 seconds, just ahead of runner-up Mauricio Payne (25.50) of Curacao.

He also helped the team – comprising himself, Aqeel Joseph, Graham Chatoor and Jeron Thompson – to bronze in the Boys 15-17 400m freestyle final. They were edged out in a tight finish. The TT quartet clocked 3.35.59, with Curacao winning in 3:35.31 and Colombia second in 3:35.37.

Yorke returned to the pool yesterday morning and topped the preliminaries in the 200m butterfly in 2:08.12. The final of that event and all others took place last night.

Wilson completed the Boys 11-12 backstroke double when he placed first in the 100m distance in 1:06.78, just ahead of his teammate Nikoli Blackman (1:08.23). A day prior, Wilson and Blackman placed first and second respectively in the 50m distance.

Wilson went on to secure yet another individual gold medal when he eased to a 200m freestyle victory in 2:05.38.

Yet again, Blackman placed second, clocking 2:09.24, with Bahamian Marvin Johnson coming third in 2:11.91.

Wilson and Blackman then teamed up with Josiah Changar and Stachys Harley for a dominant win in the 400m freestyle relay. They clocked 4:01.48, considerably ahead of the nearest challengers of Aruba, who finished in 4:11.56.

Among the girls, Anthony continued to impress, taking three more silver medals in the 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle and the 400m freestyle relay with her teammates, Neishelah Caseman, Savannah Chee-Wah and Gabrielle Vickles.