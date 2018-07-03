Too many illegal mining operations in TT

Opposition Senator Wade Mark

There is no legal framework to deal with illegal mining operations and draft legislation must be brought to Parliament by the end of this year, says Joint Select Committee (JSC) member Wade Mark.

"There is too much illegal mining and quarrying taking place in Trinidad and Tobago."

He was speaking on Tuesday at a media conference by the JSC on State Enterprises at the Parliament building, Port of Spain.

He said there was draft legislation on mining before the Legislative Review Committee and the JSC is advising that it is brought to Parliament before the end of 2018. The JSC also advised that the Energy Ministry establish a National Aggregates Industry Authority to act as industry regulator.

"There is no formal regaulator for the mining industry and that is why it have so much chaos in that industry."

He reported out of 67 mining operators there were only six with current licences and the State was losing large sums of unpaid royalties. He said the JSC also called for the outsourcing of 58 per cent of the company operating costs was a practice that should not continue and the company should build in-house capacity for blasting, crushing and processing activities.

Mark said the company should urgently collaborate with the Energy Ministry to commission a study establish the status of the local aggregates market including the size the number of player sand their respective shares. The JSC also suggested a collaboration with the Energy Ministry on a review of the existing royalty rates and also to clear the company's outstanding royalty payments.