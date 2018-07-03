Tobago state ‘heading to port’ Charles dismisses Duke budget analysis as ‘valueless’

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles last Thursday bashed Minority Leader Watson Duke for lacking a “superficial understanding of the structural rigidities of the Tobago economy,” and offered to provide him with training in Economics 101, for free.

Charles, speaking after Duke’s two-hour long contribution at Thursday’s budget debate at the Assembly Chamber in Scarborough, described the Minority Leader’s contribution as ‘directionless,’ and ‘valueless’ representing a “mismash of incoherent and vague ramblings…”

In his contribution, Duke had called on the THA to strengthen the private sector on the island to take the load off Government spending. He also criticised the THA’s hiring of 62 per cent of the Tobago’s labour force, describing it as a “shame and disgrace,” that “…we are living on a subsistence from Trinidad but yet employing 62 per cent.”

He also charged that the THA, led by Charles, was keeping Tobago dependent on central government allocations, that the budget was “based on…subsidies they get from Trinidad … As long as the central government keeps Tobago dependent upon it, Tobago will find no need to launch out and diversify its economy along with Trinidad, it is only when we do that we can recognise our true potential for growth.”

Charles, continuing with his contribution, referred to the theme of this year’s budget, ‘Re-engineering for Growth and Expansion,’ which he said was a follow-up to last year’s theme, ‘Unleashing the Creative and Productive Capacity of Our People,’ and advised that the budget proposals presented by Finance Secretary last week Monday be taken against the backdrop of the THA’s statement of intent upon assuming power in 2017.

“We indicated that in respect of the next couple years, our emphasis would be on the development of the agricultural sector…tourism sector, engagement in light manufacturing including agro-processing and some specialised services.

“We also indicated that there were four key pillars which would underpin our developmental activities and these we identified as a robust education sector, a dynamic health sector, a reformed public service and an industrious but hospitable people.

“I also at the time would have said to Tobago we just can’t go on the way we have been going and I spoke to the concept of metanoia, I said we must get into the era of renaissance, a rebirth, a reawakening, a fresh start because we just could not go on the way we were going,” he said.

Charles also said the PNM was a caring administration.

“… the Tobago state would have over the past year and some months been buffeted by the stormy winds of un-patriotism displayed by some of our leaders, we are running, we are on course, all the engines are operating, our navigational compasses are working, we are heading to port,” he said.