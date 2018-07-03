Teen dies after Laventille drive-by

A 16-year-old schoolboy is dead after he was shot several times during a drive-by shooting in Laventille.

According to reports, Mikel Caesar aka "Psycho" succumbed to wounds while being treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital at around 10 pm on Monday.

Sources said Caesar and Stephen La Rosa, 48, were liming with a group of men at Plaisance Road, near Africa in John John, Laventille, when they were shot at by a passenger in a white Hyundai Elantra after 2 pm.

La Rosa was shot in his left leg and is still receiving treatment for the wound.