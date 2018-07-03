Rydeus drub Caribs II 48-0

Rydeus RFC recorded a 48-0 win over Caribs RFC's second team to start the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) Senior Division with bonus point victories, along with the day's other big scorers, Rainbow Sports & Culture Club and Exiles on Sunday.

Rydeus and Exiles won their matches at the Queen's Park Savannah, with Exiles playing at UWI Ground, St Augustine. The Senior Division matches are being played in a 10-a-side format, unlike the Championship matches, which feature the full 15-a-side version.

The Championship Division got underway on Saturday with a meeting between Trinidad Northern and Royalians. Northern won the encounter 24-18 to give them an early lead in the standings, thanks to a bonus point for scoring four or more tries.

Harvard, last year's knockout winners, defeated reigning league champions Caribs in the Robert Farfan Memorial Trophy on Saturday.

The Robert Farfan Memorial Trophy, held annually in remembrance of the former Northern player, also works as a league fixture. Harvard won the match 17-15 despite a late onslaught from Caribs. Northern finished the weekend on five points, while Harvard took four. Caribs took one point for losing by under seven points.