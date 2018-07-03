PM accepts diplomat's resignation

TT's High commissioner to India Dave Persad

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has accepted Dave Persad's resignation as TT High Commissioner to India. Acting foreign affairs minister Edmund Dillon made the announcement in the House of Representatives today.

Dillon was unable to provide any details about the reasons for Persad's resignation.

Persad, an attorney at law, was former chairman of the Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation under the People's Partnership government but campaigned for the ruling People's National Movement in the last election.

He was appointed High Commissioner with accreditation to Sri Lanka and Indonesia. Newsday was told by a senior staff member at the commission that Persad raised several matters in his report to Rowley, about financial accountability.