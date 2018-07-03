Pitt: sports/youth projects dependent on funding

A mobile youth health caravan, refurbishment of playing fields and pavilions and construction of new pavilions, an astro turf and a high-performance training centre are some of the projects Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Jomo Pitt said the Division hopes to accomplish in the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

In his contribution to the debate on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) 2018/2019 budget proposals last Thursday, Pitt warned, however, that projects would be dependent on the budget that would be approved for Tobago in September.

He spoke of a mobile youth health caravan, which he said would provide a facility for young people to access amenities in a private environment.

“We do know that the lifestyle of the youth has changed over the years… We are hoping that this mobile youth centre that goes into each community would provide the amenities…We definitely will be working with and collaborating with the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development to achieve this goal,” Pitt said.

He also spoke of his hopes in having the Belle Garden Youth Training Centre refurbished, saying that this was a massive undertaking, and that over the years, sufficient funding has never been allocated to complete the repair work.

He also said Division was collaborating with the Assembly Secretariat to host the youth assembly quarterly rather than the current annual event, but that this would be dependent in funding. Pitt said there were plans to install an astro turf in Tobago particularly hockey players, and “a long talked about indoor facility, we hope that we do get the funding to do such.”

He also promised a high-performance centre for the island.

“We would also like to have a high-performance centre…We have numerous athletes on the island who have established themselves in the region and are just one or two steps away from making the mark, internationally. Within that high-performance centre, we would have a high-performance gym, the services of a physiotherapist and also a sport psychologist.

“ One of the challenges that we have with the athletes is them not believing in themselves when they go out nationally or regionally,” Pitt said.

He also mentioned plans to increase certification programmes for coaches, administrators and even athletes.