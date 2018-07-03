Photos: Before the rains How prepared for the wet season was West Trinidad?

Saddle Road, Maraval over looking the Maraval river. Photo: Jeff Mayers

Before the rain fell, the streets filled with water and vehicles stalled all across Port of Spain, Newsday photographer Jeff Mayers went across West Trinidad to the places that flood the most.

He spoke to residents about flood preparation and while the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Works and Transport have made statements about pre-rainy season preparation, these photos show the state of watercourses in Diego Martin, Maraval, and Port of Spain.

Use our interactive map or scroll down for photos.

Workers from Ricky Raghunanan Group building an access way for heavy equipment to clean the Maraval River, Saddle Road, Maraval.

Another factor which contributes to flooding is illegal dumping of debris. This area along Saddle Road has discarded wood dumped in bushes near the road.

