People reach out to Arielle

MUMMY: Arielle Fahey-Cadiz and her 10-year-old son Renaldo Fahey-Cadiz. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

HELP began pouring in for single mother Arielle Fahey-Cadiz yesterday after Newsday published the story of her fund-raising efforts for life-saving surgery to fight bone cancer.

In an interview yesterday, Fahey-Cadiz said she was overwhelmed at the number of phone calls and pledges she had received within hours of her story being published.

She has approximately eight weeks to raise an estimated US$200,000 for surgery at a Miami hospital, after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, osteosarcoma.

Fahey-Cadiz, 28, was diagnosed in late April. She is the mother of a ten-year-old boy.

Since her diagnosis, her family has been trying to raise the money on their own but have only managed to raise TT$20,000 so far.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook,” she said yesterday. “Someone even offered to host a boat ride to help me raise the money. I am very flattered. I put it out there and I didn’t know how people would respond or if they would respond, and I am very happy that they did.”

In order to have the surgery, she must have three rounds of chemotherapy and repeats all her scans. She is scheduled to undergo the second round on Friday.

If you would like to assist Fahey-Cadiz, she can be contacted at 293-8870 or via her Facebook page Fit to Fight Cancer.