Breaking
New school code in September Plane for museum PM accepts diplomat's resignation Bodoe says no teaching at San Fernando Teaching Hospital Claxton Bay man in court for rape
N Touch
Wednesday 4 July 2018
follow us
News

New school code in September

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia told the House of Representatives today that a new national school code of conduct will take effect from the start of the new academic year in September. The code will deal with several issues such as bullying, cyberbullying and the use of cellular phones, fighting and good behaviour.

Garcia also said the ministry does not pay the salaries of private secondary schools such as Bishop's Centenary College. Payments for two categories of teachers have been made and payment for a third category is being processed.

Comments

Reply to this story

News