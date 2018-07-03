New school code in September

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia told the House of Representatives today that a new national school code of conduct will take effect from the start of the new academic year in September. The code will deal with several issues such as bullying, cyberbullying and the use of cellular phones, fighting and good behaviour.

Garcia also said the ministry does not pay the salaries of private secondary schools such as Bishop's Centenary College. Payments for two categories of teachers have been made and payment for a third category is being processed.