Movietowne attacker was former employee

One man in his mid-twenties is now in police custody after what investigators are describing as a lovers' quarrel between a former and current employee of Movietowne, Port of Spain, last night.

According to reports, at around 8 pm, the man broke the glass of the ticket booth to look for a female employee, whom he reportedly had a romantic relationship with.

He tried to stab the woman, but was subdued by a plain clothes police officer in line and by security guards.

The woman received minor injuries, including a cut finger and was taken to the St Clair Medical Centre where she was treated and discharged.

Newsday understands the man is a former employee of Movietowne but was fired due to several "difficulties" while on the job.