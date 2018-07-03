Matura take Super League lead

A FIRST half strike from Isaiah Lee on Sunday saw Matura Reunited to a 1-0 win over UTT and three points clear in the TT Super League on a day when three matches were abandoned due to waterlogged pitches.

Lee’s goal in the 38th minute on Sunday was his fourth in as many matches, and one which saw the former Eastern Counties Football Union champions remain unbeaten in the 13-team standings.

Cunupia FC and QPCC both entered Match Day Four on seven points and level with Matura.

However, both teams were forced to abandon their matches due to heavy rainfall and unplayable grounds.

RSSR FC’s fixture with FC Santa Rosa was also abandoned. Santa Rosa led 1-0 through a Kheelon Mitchell goal in the 17th minute, before the fixture was cut short in the 57th minute. In QPCC’s clash with Prison Services, the “Parkites” were en route to another victory and joint top spot in the standings when the match at St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair, was called off in the 71st minute. National midfielder Sean de Silva had a brace and Devon Modeste scored one for a 3-0 lead.

At St James Barracks, the match between Police FC and Cunupia FC was called off at half time with the score at 0-0.

On Saturday, Guaya United, the defending league and knockout champions, finally got their first win of the season, and in style, when they dropped San Fernando Giants 5-0. Carlan Hughes scored a hat-trick, which included two goals in under a minute late in the match. Jody Allsop opened in the 16th minute before Leroy Jones made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute.

Club Sando, previously sitting bottom of the standings, also got its first points of the season with a 1-0 win over winless Petit Valley/Diego Martin United.

The remaining minutes of the abandoned matches will be played on August 30.