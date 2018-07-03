Local Government Minister urges SGRC youth council to continue working for community

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Kazim Hosein

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein said the mayors and chairmen of regional corporations should give thought to holding a meeting together with the 11-member panel of the Sangre Grande Junior Council to hear their thoughts abbout what they thought the country needed.

The young people from the region raised issues on roads, infrustucture, crime, drainage and education. Most of them were students. Hosein said he was moved to tears by the youngsters' passion for their region. He also urged them to pay homage to their parents, especially their mothers, who were like diamonds, to treat them with love and respect.

Hosein said he worked for many years as a councillor and then mayor before he became minister. He urged the young people to continue with their work within their community as they were tomorrow's future.