Keon Moore’s relatives call for witnesses to come forward

WE WANT JUSTICE: Crown Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas residents protest last week’s killing, by police, of Keon Moore yesterday.

RELATIVES of 22-year-old Keon Moore, who was shot and killed by officers of the Central Division last Wednesday, have joined with the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) in calling for eyewitnesses to come forward and provide evidence in an ongoing investigation into the conduct of the responding officers.

Speaking with reporters at a silent protest on Circular Drive, Crown Trace, Enterprise yesterday, relatives urged the person who filmed Moore’s last seconds alive to come forward and give their statements to the PCA as they believe he was wrongfully killed.

Flanked by other Crown Trace residents, holding placards calling for the suspension of certain Central Division police, Moore’s wife, Fatima said she was heartbroken over her husband’s death and criticised police for their handling of the situation.

“We are fed up. This is not the first killing, or the second, this officer has murdered many of our young men before and we have video evidence, yet nothing is being done. “I would like whoever filmed the video to come forward. You don’t need to show yourself just come forward and give a statement.

If anyone has any video on the matter I am begging them to please come forward. We just want justice.” The residents said unless the officers involved were investigated and suspended, they would continue their demonstration throughout the week and were committed to getting justice for Moore.

Newsday understands a 26-year-old man was arrested by Chaguanas police shortly after yesterday’s demonstration in connection with alleged threats made to a television show host over social media yesterday.