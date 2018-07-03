Kamla at avocat vedic
Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has vowed not to support the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2018 as long as provisions remain to give Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi additional powers.
Addressing the party’s Monday Night Forum at Avocat Vedic Primary School, Fyzabad, she also described the National Investment Fund as a Ponzi scheme, saying there was no guarantee that citizens would be repaid their investment.
In a wide ranging address, she also spoke of her disagreement with the provisions of the property tax and once again pledged to remove the legislation if re-elected,
On the long-awaited Galleons Passage vessel, she said Finance Minister Colm Imbert had not laid a crucial document relating to the vessel and she wondered whether there was corruption in the ship’s procurement.