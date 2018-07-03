Kamla at avocat vedic

UNC political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar addressing party supporters during the party 29th anniversary interfaith service at the Couva South multi purpose hall. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has vowed not to support the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2018 as long as provisions remain to give Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi additional powers.

Addressing the party’s Monday Night Forum at Avocat Vedic Primary School, Fyzabad, she also described the National Investment Fund as a Ponzi scheme, saying there was no guarantee that citizens would be repaid their investment.

In a wide ranging address, she also spoke of her disagreement with the provisions of the property tax and once again pledged to remove the legislation if re-elected,

On the long-awaited Galleons Passage vessel, she said Finance Minister Colm Imbert had not laid a crucial document relating to the vessel and she wondered whether there was corruption in the ship’s procurement.