Judge returns to court

Justice Kevin Ramcharan

PROSECUTORS today received the permission of Magistrate Duane Murray to amend the charge of driving under the influence against High Court judge Kevin Ramcharan to the correct one.

When Ramcharan first appeared in the Port of Spain Sixth Court, on May 28, an application had been made by police prosecutors to amend the charge against the judge.

Ramcharan was charged contrary to section 70 (4) (1) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act and the prosecution wanted to change it to 70 (A) (1).

After the judge’s defence lawyers did not object to the change being made, the charge was amended and the correct section substituted.

Ramcharan was arrested just before midnight on May 26 at the scene of a crash in Maraval.