Judge returns to court on drunk driving charge

High Court Judge Kevin Ramcharan at his last court appearance at the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court in May.

Justice Kevin Ramcharan returns to the Port of Spain Magistrates' Sixth Court this morning, charged with driving under the influence.

At his last court appearance, he did not enter a plea as the prosecution sought to amend the charge against him.

PC Romany, of the Belmont Police Station, charged Ramcharan under Section 70 (A)(1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, which does not exist.

Ramcharan was arrested and charged on May 26, at around 11 pm on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after his red Land Rover SUV crashed into another vehicle at Saddle Road, Maraval.

He had been granted bail in the sum of $15,000.