Jack: Better life for Tobagonians

A handful of Tobagonians sit in the public gallery during presentation of the Tobago House of Assembly budget statement by Finance Secretary Joel Jack las week Monday in the Assembly’s Chamber in Scarborough.

A dynamic agriculture sector, affordable housing, better health care and holistic development of young people in Tobago were promised by Finance Secretary Joel Jack, in presenting a $4.74 billion budget request for 2018/2019 last week Monday at the Assembly Chamber in Scarborough.

In terms of agriculture, Jack noted a proposal from the Food Production Division for an $8.5 million Goldsborough Agricultural Irrigation project on the 951.4 hectares Goldsborough Estate which spans Goodwood, Goldsborough and Pembroke. He said this project will treat with the lack of a sustainable water supply during the dry season and would ultimately serve to boost agricultural production on the island.

He said the Division was also proposing to continue its Eat Local campaign as part of an overall strategy to promote the production and consumption of local produce.

He also spoke of a collaboration between the Division and The University of the West Indies and PCS Nitrogen to plant fruit trees at all primary and secondary schools in Tobago among other initiatives.

On the matter of affordable housing for Tobagonians, he said the THA’s “ability to provide new homes in Tobago has been seriously constrained as a result of limited financial resources,” but was actively exploring the prospect of using a unique PPP-type arrangement to provide an estimated 300 new homes at the Shirvan Estate. The land development phase of this project could be completed by the end of this year, he added.

“We will also expedite development works at Courland and Belle Garden to allow persons who were granted lots at these sites to start construction activity in the quickest possible time. In addition, we will continue to support and encourage home ownership in Tobago through the Beneficiary Own Land Programme and the Home Construction Subsidy Programme,” Jack said.

He reported that in 2017, the THA gave out some 200 grants valued $1.5 million under the Home Improvement Grant Programme and under the Home Construction Subsidy.

“Approximately 50 Tobagonians received financial assistance totalling just under $1 million to assist them in the construction of their homes.”

Contending that health care had direct implications for the standard of living and quality of life of all Tobagonians and persons resident in Tobago, Jack listed initiatives in 2017 such as clinics at health centres on various health-related issues, provision of auditory and visual examinations for first year students of all primary schools and vaccination of all Standard Five students.

He also noted recruitment of specialists in maxillofacial, paediatric and orthopaedic surgery which he said has reduced the transfer of related cases to Trinidad. He also noted the establishment of a Health and Wellness Centre for the management of stroke and diabetes.

Among projects planned for this year, he listed improved data management and enhanced public awareness and early screening and detection for non-communicable diseases, in keeping with the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Plan 2017-2020.

In terms of health infrastructure, Jack said it was expected that construction would proceed on the new Moriah Health Centre while the Roxborough Health Facility would be upgraded to a District Health Facility.

“We also propose the establishment of new Outpatient Clinics for the management of breast health, stroke and diabetes,” he said.

He also mentioned upgrades to health centres and continuation of social protection programmes to protect vulnerable groups inclusive of women, children, the elderly and the differently abled.

Jack also spoke of the holistic development of young people in Tobago, noting 2017 initiatives by the Division of Sport and Youth Affairs such as provision of financial assistance to youth and sport organisations, expansion of after school programmes to support primary and secondary school students with remedial and research and study skills, training programmes in computer literacy and customer service, hosting of the Tobago Youth Awards and THA Sport Awards and the World of Work programme for fifth and sixth form students .

He also noted the Youth Energised for Success (YES) Programme through the Division of Finance, which he said would embarking on a new initiative, ‘Empowering People through Innovation and Creativity’ (EPIC). “EPIC targets persons between the ages of 18 and 35, allowing them to explore opportunities that are available in the non-traditional and creative industries such as television, film, photography, fashion, ICT and modern and sustainable agricultural methods.”

Jack said the THA recognises empowerment of communities as an essential element of its development strategy, and noted upgrades to facilities in several villages to facilitate this.

He said the Division of Community Development has conducted several training programmes in vocational skills and entrepreneurship in some29 communities, targeting approximately 2,050 participants.