Huge void as TTFA football director Isa dies

Muhammad Isa

FORMER national football coach Muhammad Isa died yesterday morning at the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was warded for over a week with stomach complications.

The 69-year-old was still tremendously active in shaping the future of local football as he held the post of director of football at the TT Football Association (TTFA) and technical director of TT Pro League outfit Club Sando up to his death.

Isa had brief coaching roles in the past at various national men’s and youth teams, and he also served as coach of Police, the defunct Joe Public, San Fernando Technical Institute and his alma mater St Benedict’s at Secondary Schools Football League level.

In a media release issued by the TTFA, president David John-Williams said, “Isa’s passing came as a shock to the TTFA and myself. He was a pillar of football in Trinidad and Tobago at club and national level. He was particularly strong in the current TTFA grassroots programme.

“When I visited him last week he was doing pretty well (so) it really is a sad day. We have a lost a pillar in local football.”

TT men’s coach Dennis Lawrence commented, “From a footballing perspective we all understand that we have lost someone with enormous experience and knowledge about the game. He has always been very supportive and very enthusiastic about trying to improve Trinidad and Tobago football.”

Two current Pro League coaches, Richard Hood (Police) and Angus Eve (Club Sando), spoke in glowing terms of the soft-spoken and easy-going Isa.

“I’m very saddened by the news of his passing,” said Hood. “He was my coach when I played with Police. He was a tremendous servant to Police FC and to football generally. His passing is a major loss to football in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Asked what he’ll remember most about Isa, Hood replied, “He had a dry wit about him. He would say some things that would surprise you at times (but) when you think back at it, it was really pertinent. I think that’s one of the things that would remain with me when you think about the man itself.”

Eve, the ex-national midfielder and captain, said, “It’s funny how me and Muhammad’s lives took a full circle. He coached me at the national level, he also coached me at Joe Public and I was fortunate to work under him at Club Sando. We always had a really good relationship and he’s always been one of the people that I can go to when I (needed) advice about the game. He’ll be very sadly missed and it’s a void that we cannot replace.”

Regarding his memories of Isa as a person, Eve said, “His joy for life and his joy for his family. There’s nobody I can say would say a bad word about Muhammad Isa. He was just a blessing to everyone in the fraternity and people in his community.”