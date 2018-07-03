Govt acts against trafficking US Report: 14 victims saved; 14 traffickers charged

Traffickers target those people seeking work or a better life in a new country.

SOME 14 victims of human-trafficking were rescued and sent for care, up from 13 in 2016, five in 2015 and eight in 2014. This information is contained in the US State Department’s 2018 Trafficking in Persons Report published on the weekend.

“The 14 victims included one male minor and two adult males exploited for labour trafficking and one female minor and nine adult females exploited for sex trafficking. The victims originated from Venezuela, Bolivia, and Trinidad and Tobago.” All victims were assisted in care facilities and six were eventually repatriated.

“All victims assisted with criminal investigations and received permits that allowed them to legally stay and work in the country.” As for the past five years, the report deemed TT “a destination, transit, and source country for adults and children subjected to sex trafficking and forced labour.”

WOMEN, GIRLS

VULNERABLE

“Women and girls from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Colombia are subjected to sex trafficking in brothels and clubs, often lured by offers of legitimate employment. Because of deteriorating economic conditions in their home country, Venezuelans are particularly vulnerable.”

The report said LGBTI people are vulnerable to sex trafficking. “Many trafficking victims enter the country legally via Trinidad’s international airport, while others appear to enter illegally via small boats from Venezuela, which is only seven miles offshore.”

Migrants from the Caribbean and Asia, in particular those lacking legal status, are vulnerable to forced labour in domestic service and the retail sector.

“Corruption in police and immigration has in the past been associated with facilitating prostitution and sex trafficking.”

Some 14 alleged perpetrators are now before the magistrates court for human trafficking, but no-one has ever been convicted under the 2011 anti-trafficking law.

The Government initiated the prosecution of two suspects under the 2011 law, compared to five in 2016, five in 2015 and one in 2014. Two other suspects had their cases moved from magistrates court to high court.

The authorities investigated 38 cases of possible trafficking, down from 46 cases in 2016 and 53 cases in 2015. Some 20 raids were done on suspected brothels.

The report listed the Government’s efforts to curb trafficking. “The Government made modest efforts to reduce the demand for commercial sex acts by developing public service announcements targeting the buyers of commercial sex.” They also set up national hot lines for trafficking and domestic abuse.

HEFTY FINE

AND JAIL TERM

The report said the Trafficking in Persons Act 2011 imposes a fine of $500,000 and imprisonment of 15 years to life, for human-trafficking. While the Government does not fully meet the minimum standards to eliminate trafficking, it is making significant efforts to do so, so TT maintains last year’s rating of Tier Two.

Funding for the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) rose to $7 million (up from $3 million the year before), but the CTU lost 60 per cent of its staff, resulting in delays in investigations. The Government doubled its anti-trafficking budget, created new task forces, increased training for officials, and prosecuted a complicit public official.

However, they fell short in key areas.

“The Government experienced continued delays in prosecutions and had yet to secure a conviction under its anti-trafficking law,” the report said.

“The Government decreased the amount of funding for victim services. The Government did not have policies or laws regulating foreign labour recruiters.”

The report urged more efforts to investigate, prosecute, and convict traffickers, including complicit officials and staff.

More proactive identification of victims is needed, plus screening of migrant populations. The report urged TT to provide more funding for victim services, including accommodation and language interpreters available to law enforcement and victims.

It urged more training on trafficking for staff at victim shelters, having NGOs on the Anti-Trafficking Task Force, and having better victim video testimony in court proceedings.

The report urged regulation of private labour recruitment agencies.