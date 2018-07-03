EPoS accountant ordered to repay $16 million

AN accountant of the East Port of Spain Development Corporation (EPoS) and two of his companies have been ordered to repay the state-owned entity close to $16 million.

In a ruling yesterday, Justice Frank Seepersad granted EPoS judgement in default after accountant Solomon Lamb, Kirk Services Ltd, a trading company, of which Lamb is a director, and his company Solomon Lamb & Associates Internal Audit & Management Consultant, failed to file a defence to the 2017 claim.

He also granted a freezing order until the money is repaid, since attorneys for EPoS argued there was a risk that the funds will be dissipated by the defendants.

The EPoS accountant and his two companies were named in defendants in a civil lawsuit after a forensic audit allegedly uncovered that unauthorised cheque payments close to $16 million were made to Kirk Services Ltd, over a four-year period.