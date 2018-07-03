Deen, 16, schools Radical drivers TT lead at Caribbean Championship

Isa Deen gives thumbs up after his victory.

THE TT racers continued their dominance with a commanding performance in the second leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Racing Circuit, on June 23 and 24.

After two legs, TT have a huge lead with 928 points, ahead of Barbados with 273 points. Guyana are third with 248 points and Jamaica are fourth with 73 points.

The two-day event showcased the best drivers and cars from the English-Speaking Caribbean. The outstanding performance came in the Radical Cup races, where 16 year old Issa Deen won the feature race to be crowned champion in that category. Deen, a product of karting, shows he is more than capable with more powerful machines with a superb showing that left spectators in awe.

TT had success in multiple categories with Aqeeb Ali winning all three races to be crowned GP One champion; Marc Gill claiming all three races to be crowned GP Two champion; Ronald Wortman also of TT being crowned GP Three champion.

Guyanese Mark Vierra was crowned GP Four champion, Barbadian Mark Maloney was crowned GP Five champion and Matt Truelove of Guyana was crowned motorbike champion.

The first leg of the Motor Racing Championships was held in Jamaica, the third leg is carded for Barbados and the fourth and final leg is set for Guyana.