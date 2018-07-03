Breaking
Tuesday 3 July 2018
Cuffie recuperation continues

Maxie Cuffie

LA HORQUETTA/ Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie continues to make steady progress as he recuperates from a stroke he suffered last September. Sources close to Cuffie said he has been doing well in his therapy sessions after successful surgery at a hospital in Washington, DC, in May. Before the surgery, Cuffie said, “Following recuperation and a couple weeks of therapy, the neurosurgeon will advise on my ability to travel by commercial airline.”

Cuffie added he and his wife are eager to return home.

In April, the Prime Minister reshuffled the Cabinet, resulting in Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald replacing Cuffie as Public Administration and Communications Minister. Cuffie was made minister in that ministry. The communications portfolio was subsequently reassigned to Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young.

McDonald and Cuffie are now Public Administration Minister and Minister in the Public Administration Ministry respectively.

