Claxton Bay man in court for rape

A Claxton Bay man has appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates' court charged with rape of a 25 year old woman on Monday.

Brent Emile Hamlet, 32, of Hibiscus Drive, appeared before magistrate Alicia Chankar in the First Magistrate's court following his arrest on Monday night by police from the Gasparillo Police Station.

Chankar read the charge to Hamlet that on Monday he had sexual intercourse with a women without her consent, at Poona Village, Williamsville.

The woman is 25 years of age. The prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan, told Chankar that the police needed to trace the criminal record of Hamlet before agreeing to bail being granted.

He was remanded into custody to reappear tomorrow. Hamlet was not represented by an attorney. The charge was laid by WPC Hedi Thomas of the Gasparillo Police Station.