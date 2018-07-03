Breaking
Mason's back burned at hospital Transport Commissioner: People running for inspection flouting law for years TTUTA stands firm. No marking of SBA without pay Trademark war over ghee in the courts Galleons Passage US$19 M valuation disparity'Still a deal for TT'
N Touch
Tuesday 3 July 2018
follow us
News

Claim your plane

THE Airports Authority is called on the owner or owners of a YS-11 aircraft to claim their plane. A YS-11 is a twin-engine turboprop plane. A public notice issued by ther Authority saud the plane is unlawfully on its property at Piarco International Airport. The specific location of the plane was not given.

The plane has accrued storage charges. The Authority said these charges must be paid in full, before the plane is removed. The aircraft will be disposed of as abandoned property if it is not removed on or before July 9. Efforts to contact the Authority to find out whether or not the owner or owners of the plane would be removing it, were unsuccessful. There was no indication as to how long the plane has been at Piarco.

Comments

Reply to this story

News