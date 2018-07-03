Claim your plane

THE Airports Authority is called on the owner or owners of a YS-11 aircraft to claim their plane. A YS-11 is a twin-engine turboprop plane. A public notice issued by ther Authority saud the plane is unlawfully on its property at Piarco International Airport. The specific location of the plane was not given.

The plane has accrued storage charges. The Authority said these charges must be paid in full, before the plane is removed. The aircraft will be disposed of as abandoned property if it is not removed on or before July 9. Efforts to contact the Authority to find out whether or not the owner or owners of the plane would be removing it, were unsuccessful. There was no indication as to how long the plane has been at Piarco.