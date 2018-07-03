Charged with robbing couple, Freeport six remanded

SIX men were remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with robbing a Freeport couple in two separate incidents one day apart.

The first trio were charged with robbery with aggravation. They were not called upon to plead when they appeared before Magistrate Christine Charles in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court as the charge was laid indictably.

They have been identified as Alexander Alexis, 27, Joshua Moonilal, 28, both of Nazim Mohammed Street, Bank Village, Carapichaima and Marlon Singh aka “Teach”, 32, of Arena Road, Freeport.

The three allegedly robbed and beat a Freeport couple at their home on Wednesday.

They were charged by Cpl Augustus of the Freeport CID.

The second trio are Samuel Cole, of Playground Avenue, Uquire Road, Freeport, Sanjay Saransingh of Uquire Road, Freeport and Andy Ramlogan of Nelson Road, Commonwealth Drive, Freeport.

All three are 23-years-old and they were charged with housebreaking and larceny which allegedly happened on Thursday.

Saransingh was also charged with possession of marijuana and ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to all three charges and will return to court on Thursday for tracing and sentencing. His two co-accused pleaded not guilty. The charges were laid by PC Randy Dixon of the Freeport CID.

Tracing for all six was not available and they will all reappear in court on Thursday.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, the female victim was full of praise for police.

“I am so proud to see the great job that these officers have been doing. They went well above the call of duty to ensure that we got justice and I really want to commend them.”

The woman said she had been called to the Freeport station yesterday to collect her TV and gas tank which had been taken in the second robbery.

Another man is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate today charged with possession of a gun and ammunition after he was arrested at a Waterloo bar last week.

Insp Dane James, who heads the station, said there have been a series of exercises in the district over the last few weeks as police step up efforts to keep the community safer.