Bodoe says no teaching at San Fernando Teaching Hospital

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe has accused the ruling PNM administration of taking the teaching of medical students out of the San Fernando Teaching Hospital

Addressing a large crowd of UNC supporters at the Avocat Vedic primary school, Fyzabad on Monday night, he said the hospital’s two floors, which had been dedicated for teaching, had instead been transformed to house the human resources department and other clerical staff.

“I am very concerned about what is happening at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital and this is what would have addressed the long waiting at the San Fernando General Hospital,” he said, before noting that he was “reliably informed” the hospital is being allowed to go “into a state of disrepair” as no maintenance is taking place at the facility.

“There were two floors that was designated for teaching and that was supposed to be an engagement for UWI to allow teaching for the medical students. They abandoned those two floors for the teaching and they have put a human resource department and clerical staff in a space that was specially designed for teaching so we no longer have a teaching hospital.”

He said 200 local doctors, who could have been employed at the Couva Children’s Hospital were on the breadline as there were no employment opportunities available for them in the local health sector.