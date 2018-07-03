Avid cricketer dies in accident

WET roads are being blamed for the death of Cunupia resident Ryan Rambaran early Monday morning.

Rambaran, 36, ran off the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, close to the Chase Village flyover, around 10pm on Sunday and his Toyota Hilux overturned several times.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he died.

Rambaran’s sister Rae-Ann Rambaran said she did not know where he was coming from when he crashed. She said she was told heavy rainfall and water on the road made Rambaran lose control of his van and skid off the highway.

In an interview on Monday, Rae-Ann said Rambaran had a seven-year-old son and was a loving, dedicated father.

“He was the best father to his son, the best husband to his wife and an all-round amazing, gem of a person.”

Rambaran and his wife Avita would have celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday.

He was a safety inspector and Rae-Ann said he had planned to travel to Jamaica for a conference for work on Sunday but was unable to get a flight.

“I’m not sure if he had gotten a later flight, though.”

Rambaran was an avid cricketer and member of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club. His son, Saveer, was following in his footsteps, as he trains with the Darren Ganga Cricket Foundation.

“Saveer was saying one of his best memories with Ryan is that every day when he came home from work, he would play cricket with him in the yard.”

She said funeral plans have not yet been confirmed as the family is awaiting an autopsy, which is expected to be done on Tuesday.