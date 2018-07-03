Archie: Stop giving bandits opportunities

Residents of Les Coteaux, Golden Lane and Franklyn want police to deal with an increase of robberies in the area, loitering, unsupervised children roaming the streets and car thieves storing stolen vehicles in the area.

At a police town meeting at the Les Coteaux Community Centre last Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent Joanne Archie, (now ACP, Southern Division TTPS) advised that while police officers have a part to play in decreasing robberies, villagers must not provide opportunities for bandits.

“We know that Tobagonians generally are not accustomed to locking up and making sure there are locks on the doors. We still advise them to ensure they have good locks, good lights and good neighbours,” she said.

“I realise you all take a lot for granted because you will hear some people robbed of $10,000 up to $25,000 in their cars and homes. The point about it, it is they are telling people they have this money here and when their house is broken into, they quick to say, ‘I fed up of this what the police doing about crime?’

“I have passed day and night in some areas and see people with their doors open, these are what you call crimes of opportunity because someone might be passing and may not have had the intention to commit the crime, but they saw an opportunity with the window open.”

Resident Natalie Richardson suggested more police patrols were needed to deal with the robberies and loitering , especially in the Franklyn area, to discourage perpetrators.

And as more of the handful of residents at the town meeting complained about loitering by children on the streets of Les Coteaux, with one villager noting that no action was taken on her report that stones were thrown on her roof, though the perpetrators were identified, Sergeant Sherla Prince admitted that loitering was an issue plaguing the area and that police have also deemed the Les Coteaux, Franklyn and Golden Lane areas as hotspots, based on reports of illegal drug use.

Prince promised increased patrols by Moriah police. She also assured

resident Maureen Phillips that police would investigate reports that car thieves were using an area at the end of Boat Sing gully to store stolen vehicles.

Lenox Taylor complained about poor behaviour and customer relations by junior officers.

“Junior officers only provide good customer service when their seniors are around and most of the times, these senior officers are unaware of the actions and behaviours of the juniors when they are out of sight,” he reported.

Assistant Superintendent Sterling Roberts admitted that Tobago police have received several reports of bad customer service by officers, especially from senior citizens. He also promised that officers will act on complaints of loitering and would contact parents of the delinquent children.