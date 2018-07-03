Angry over refusal of NIB claim, man smashes glass

ANGRY MAN: Terrance Gangaram

IN a fit of rage, a man smashed a glass door at the National Insurance Board (NIB) after staff told him his claims for injuries he suffered when bandits chopped him, were not approved.

This was the explanation 43-year-old Terrance Gangaram gave to magistrate Natalie Diop in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court when he pleaded guilty last Friday to maliciously damaging the NIB’s door at Harris Promenade, San Fernando, three days earlier.

Damage to the door was estimated at $4,500. Prosecutor Sgt Veano Ragoo told the court that at around 11 am on Tuesday last, Gangaram after speaking with staff at the office, walked to a glass door and kicked it, causing the glass to shatter.

He was held by a security officer and taken to the nearby San Fernando police station, where he was charged. Gangaram, who was not represented by an attorney, said that three weeks ago there was a robbery at his Mayo home and he was chopped on the head, beaten and robbed.

“They took everything in my house. They beat me up, they chop me and break my jaw. Ma’am, I was fed up and frustrated. I have been home a month now, and then when I heard that I could not get any claims at NIB, I was so angry. I am so sorry for what I did. I really am sorry,” Gangaram said.

Diop asked if he had his medical records available and he said they were at home. Diop put Gangaram on $7,000 bail and told him to produce his medical records at the next hearing before she passed sentence. The case was adjourned to July 17.