Advantage PNM in Barataria

Barataria candidates

THE ruling People's National Movement (PNM) has the advantage over the United National Congress (UNC) and the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) in the July 16 by-election in Barataria. The findings of an ongoing North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) tracking poll said the PNM is leading the race in Barataria, even though some of its supporters are disenchanted with it.

NACTA said these supporters are not switching allegiance to either the UNC or PEP. While the race between the PNM and UNC has tightened, NACTA said the PEP’s Barataria candidate Christoph Samlal, "is not getting much traction at this time." There is no “election fever” in the constituency.

PNM candidate Kimberly Small , UNC candidate Sharon Maraj Dharam and Samlal are actively working the ground. The trio are being seen almost daily canvassing for votes house to house. There there is very little interest in this bye-election with virtually no enthusiasm from voters for the PNM, UNC or PEP.