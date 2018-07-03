A thriller from Janysett

Theron Shaw and Janysett McPherson performs The Nearness of You.

GARY CARDINEZ

CUBAN-BORN pianist, songwriter and singer Janysett McPherson thrilled local musicians and music lovers alike with a fantastic performance at Kaiso Blues Cafe.

The exotic musician was in TT to be a part of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) production, Shine, featuring the students of the Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) in dance, song and drama. McPherson took the opportunity to jam with some of the students on June 14.

Kaiso Blues Cafe was packed with musicians, students and many music lovers who came to see this contemporary jazz artist in action. The set started with Andre Tanker’s Forward Home and immediately the audience was in awe with McPherson’s playing and there was a loud roar when she finished her solo. She continued with Autumn Leaves and followed it up with one of her compositions called Calla.

McPherson’s interaction with both the musicians on stage and the audience kept the vibe as one.

Admitting her English was not the best, the singer asked audience members if they were understanding what she was saying and there was a resounding yes.

She allowed each musician to show their versatility on their instrument to the delight of the audience and by that time Kaiso Blues Cafe was rocking. Interestingly, she had the audience singing in both French and Spanish as she performed. She heaped praises on the venue and its management before she started Obsession and after a great performance, she introduced guitarist Theron Shaw saying he is one of the best people she met in Trinidad. The duo performed The Nearness of You creating sheer delight for the audience.

McPherson went back to her roots with Como Fue and the cafe was on fire. She made the keys on the piano talk directly to her audience even while she had them singing.

She is showmanship personified, she exudes sexiness, she entices, and has the eyes of the audience glued to her. She then thanked them for coming to see her and the students but the people kept calling for more and she obliged.

The band started Kitchener’s Margie. McPherson told them she did not know all the lyrics and they agreed to help her along. It proved to be a grand finale to a concert well worth the admission fee.

Several students from Berklee School of Music in Boston were the opening act for McPherson.

Some of the musicians in the audience included Michael Ming Low Chew Tung, Mikhail Salcedo, Bri Celestine, Trisson Joseph, LeAndra Head, David Boothman and Natasha Joseph.

McPherson now lives in France and has appeared in many jazz festivals around the world.