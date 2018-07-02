Youth – a convenient political marketing tool

THE EDITOR: With every day that passes, more and more we hear of the great need for young people to be involved in local politics. Many have shared the view that in order for us to fix the problems we face today, “new blood” is needed.

While I agree with this statement, I must also say that this should not replace solid experience or competence just for the sake of apparent youthfulness.

On June 27, I tuned in to the Parliament Channel and looked at the ongoing debate for a while. I listened to the sterling contribution of Independent Senator Dhanayshar Mahabir and his command of the topic of debate. I was quite impressed with his suggestions and the way he approached the issue.

Following Mahabir, Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein contributed and while listening to him, I realised that almost his entire contribution had been previously debunked by Mahabir and he still opted to not stray from his prepared script. Being a young person, he ought to have been guided by those more senior so as to save himself and perhaps the party the embarrassment.

After his presentation, I also noted the contribution of the UNC’s Anita Haynes, who seemed to have no knowledge of what was being debated and lacked coherence in her contribution. Having been reprimanded by the President of the Senate occasionally, Senator Haynes seemed frustrated and ended her contribution in an abrupt manner, making no real impact on the debate.

With that said, it should also be noted that the PNM’s Senate bench has continued to stifle the views of its young appointees and this too does not augur well for the image of our Parliament.

Political parties on both sides of the divide have consistently used the Senate as a form of window dressing for appearing to be pro-youth by appointing people who are simply not ready to hold such office. Inexperience in law-making could never be a good idea, especially when the national interest is at stake.

There is no shame in starting at the bottom and working through the ranks. In fact, this should be encouraged if meaningful change is to be made by young people in our political system. It is time we stop using youth as just another political marketing tool.

K SUNITA DEO via e-mail