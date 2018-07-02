Water taxison decline

THE EDITOR: When the water taxi was introduced I was tremendously proud because the staff was extremely professional and helpful. The boats were punctual and very clean.

I took all my visitors on a trip on these boats and they were always happy with their experience. This is no longer the case.

Recently I travelled on a water taxi on which several bulbs were not working, a window was missing and a piece of board covered the opening. The boat was 35 minutes late and took 65 minutes to reach Port-of-Spain, a journey which formerly took 45 minutes.

There was also no safety briefing on the screens as previously. The staff no longer greets passengers with, “Good morning, watch your step.” The handles on the toilet door which I used was broken. The staff uniforms which were always sharp and crisp are now looking washed out and tired. The sailing schedule changes almost weekly and in some cases daily.

What has happened? What went wrong? I feel it is not too late to turn things around. Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, please look into this. Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell should also be concerned.

UNA ROSS, San Fernando