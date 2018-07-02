TTUTA stands firm. No marking of SBA without pay

Education Minister Anthony Garcia PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) is holding firm to its position that its teachers will not be marking School Based Assessment (SBA’s) for Forms Five and Upper Six students come September, unless they are compensated for doing so.

This is outlined in a letter dated July 2, the association president Lynsley Doodhai dispatched to Education Minister Anthony Garcia. In the letter Doodhai affirmed this is not in the job description for teachers and advised its members accordingly.

He said it is time teachers are treated fairly and equitably and for the exploitation against them to cease. Doodhai slammed Garcia for the lack of consultation with the union on the controversial issue but affirmed its willingness to dialogue as it is prepared to take this matter to its natural end.

“The Association is aware that on May 11, 2018, you (Garcia) convened a meeting regarding compensation for the marking of SBA’s with certain representatives of the MOE and other stakeholders within the education system. We note with concern, the deliberate omission of the association, the sole representative body of the teachers, from discussions of this nature,” Doodhai wrote.

He also noted that it is particularly unfortunate that the association had to learn of the Minister’s intention to seek legal advice on the way forward from the media, rather than the minister.