Transport Commissioner: People running for inspection flouting law for years

Inspection Woes: Motor vehicle owners await in long lines for the processing of their vehicle/s Inspection certificate at Kajim Ali vehicle testing station on Monroe Road PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

TRANSPORT Commissioner Wayne Richards says the people who are running to have their vehicles inspected had been flouting the law for years.

Richards, speaking in a telephone interview, was responding to the rush by citizens to have their vehicles inspected following a warning by police and licensing officials that exercises to charge errant owners would be ramped up and vehicles without valid inspection stickers would face a $5,000 fine. Some people have described the push as a way for Government to make money but Richards dismissed this theory.

"Government have nothing to do with this. The law is what it is. You are supposed to inspect your vehicle. Once you want to drive you pay the $300 to have your vehicle checked."

He said it was about protecting family and good friends that are passengers in the vehicle, and it was also about protecting members of the public outside the vehicle.

"The fact remains anyone, if they had inspected their private vehicles less than two years ago, do not have to run now. Anyone running now flouting the law for a number of years."

Private vehicles must be inspected five years after the manufacture date and every two years thereafter while transport vehicles must be inspected annually. A private vehicle with a 2017 sticker, for example, would have to be inspected again in 2019.

Richards said road safety was everyone's business and people should try to do the right thing.

"It is not about the $5000. Is about road safety. Just have a safe TT."