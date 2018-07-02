Trademark war over ghee in the courts

A trademark war for ghee (clarified butter) is being waged in the courts with one manufacturer complaining that the maker and distributor of another brand of the substance on the local market is infringing on its rights.

The trademark war is between New Zealand Milk Brands - manufacturer and distributor of Cow Brand Ghee - and Food Basket International and Sime Darby Foods and Beverages Marketing - the distributor and manufacturer of Pure Cow Milk Butter Ghee.

New Zealand Milk Brands is claiming to be the trademark owners for Cow Brand Ghee and has suffered loss and damage since consumers of ghee are likely to believe the two products are connected.

They say they have, for many years, manufactured and sold butterfat ghee in the name of Cow Brand, when used in relation to butterfat ghee.

The company also says in its lawsuit that it has marketed the product in TT since 1983 and owned the trademark since 2003.

They claim they have spent approximately $2 million annually in advertising expenditure and earned profits of $16.5 million in 2017 with the highest sales figure was $19 million in 2015. The company provided its sales figures for 2012 to 2017.

Hearing the trademark complaint is Justice Frank Seepersad who will give his decision on August 7.