SOS Basketball Academy headed to Grenada

Head coach Kern George explains tactics to his players of Stories of Success Basketball Academy.

Stories of Success Basketball Academy (SOS) will leave TT for Grenada where they will play a series of organised matches between July 5 - 9.

Coached by Kern George and managed by Chevon Le Gendre, the academy will face the hosts' local school champions Grenada Secondary on Friday at the Carenage Sporting Complex.

A day later, SOS will meet a Grenada national youth select team, before concluding the series with match against the local Secondary Schools Basketball Championships All-Star team, on Sunday. All matches will start at 5 pm.

The captain of the SOS Academy team is Charles Williams.

Speaking ahead of the team's departure, coach George, a former national and UTT standout, said he is looking forward to the series which serves several purposes.

"We are truly excited about going to Grenada. It offers our squad a change in environment, and the challenge of finding ways to perform in unfamiliar surroundings against unfamiliar opposition is priceless to their (the players) development.

He added: "The quality of competition expected should offer both the players and the staff a measure of our level in relation to our Caribbean neighbours, but equally as important is the opportunity to share new experiences and make new friends."

The team will be using this competition partly in preparation for the Spartans TT Basketball Fiesta which runs from July 13-15 at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

SOS squad: Charles Williams (captain), Ahkeem Boyd, Ahkeel Boyd, Shannon Harris, Ishmael de Frietas, Nicholai Mills, Kalique Robertson-Forrester, Jovan George, Rawle Strong, Terell John, Josiah Leacock, Shakyle Peters, Tyrell Edwards, Joshua Franklin, and Jervais Josiah Caracciolo.

Staff: Kern George (head coach), Chevon Le Gendre (manager), and Angel Ottley (strength and conditioning coach).