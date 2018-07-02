Sinanan: Unusual rainfall on Sunday

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

THE authorities have been doing their job to clear drains and watercourses but Sunday’s flooding in Port of Spain was due to an unusually concentrated amount for rainfall in that area, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan told Newsday today.

“Port of Spain City Corporation has been cleaning underground drains and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government has been clearing watercourses. It is just the volume of water that fell yesterday and these channels are small.”

Sinanan lamented that Sunday’s downpour was concentrated in an area of North Trinidad and was quick to accumulate as “run off” that built up in bottleneck areas such as near the Twin Towers and Edward Street, Port of Spain.

He said equipment known as gully-suckers are owned by the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA), both of which “from time to time” have used then to clean drains in the capital city.

An urgent notice this morning from the Ministry of Planning and Development announced the Twin Towers temporary closure.

“Due to flooding and damage caused by heavy rainfall, the Eric Williams Finance Building is closed today, Monday July 2nd. All Ministry of Planning and Development's offices in this building only are closed for the day. This includes the Town and Country Planning Division's North Regional Office. Please understand as we work to get back to optimal standards.”

A status update by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) on Sunday night at 9.23 pm said due to continuous heavy rainfall, many areas across Trinidad suffered street flooding and flash flooding, but flood waters had subsided in most areas.

The ODPM said the TT Met Office had forecast that today and tomorrow there is a medium chance of a few heavy and thundery showers, with gusty winds, street flooding and flash flooding. The ODPM said each municipal corporation has a Disaster Management Unit (DMU) with toll-free hotlines available 24/7. ODPM said anyone stranded and requiring evacuation can contact 990, 999 or 511.