Protect your workers, businessmen

THE EDITOR: We are experiencing an upsurge of robberies throughout the country – from the corner shop to religious organisations. There is a total disrespect for people’s lives and belongings; we are free yet living in jail.

I am appealing to businessmen, for their own sake and that of their employees, to revisit their security. Workers are at risk whenever a business place is targeted by gunmen.

I am aware that cost is a major consideration but lives are at risk. This must never be overlooked. We are living in dangerous times and must do whatever is necessary to protect each other. Once there is money around there is risk.

Please reinforce your security. It is better safe than sorry.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH via e-mail