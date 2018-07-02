Probe ongoing in police shooting

ACTING Police Commissioner Stephen Williams has assigned an officer from the Professional Standards Bureau to probe the police shooting of San Juan taxi driver Kurt Short who was shot in the left shoulder by Port-of-Spain Task Force police on Sunday.

Short remained in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the Port-of-Spain General Hospital today. The 39-year-old man was plying his black Nissan Tiida for hire at around 12.15 am on Sunday when he picked up two men in San Juan who asked to be taken to Port-of-Spain.

On reaching William Street in Laventille, the back-seat passenger placed a gun to Short's neck and demanded cash and other valuables. The front seat passenger was also robbed at gunpoint.

Short and the gunman began to struggle and the driver was shot twice in the back. He managed to wrestle the gun from the bandit and while this was taking place, Task Force officers arrived on the scene and on seeing Short holding the gun, shot him in the left shoulder to disarm him.