Prayers for burglars who broke into soup kitchen

PRAYING FOR CHANGE: Members of the Holy Cross RC Church in Princes Town at mass yesterday. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

“WE pray for the burglars and ask God to touch their hearts. We ask God to put an end to the terrible scourge of crime in our country.”

This was the prayer of chief cook Joan Lee Chong at yesterday’s mass at the Holy Cross RC Church in Princes Town, six days after burglars broke into the church’s adjoining soup kitchen and stole foodstuff and appliances.

Lee Chong who said intercessory prayers, called on the burglars to change their lives and turn to God.

“Turn to him, and he will give you a life of peace.”

Lee Chong told members of the congregation she was thankful that at the time of the incident there were no one present. “We come to God our father to lay our petition before him. We thank him that on the day when the incident occurred no one was hurt. We pray it will never happen again.”

She also expressed her gratitude to all the companies and individuals who offered donations.

Adding, Lee Chong also thanked member of the media for highlighting the incident. Several businessmen and concerned citizens had replaced everything that was stolen and donated more.

The church has run the soup kitchen for over 30 years, and every Wednesday church members volunteer their time to dish out bowls of hot soup to needy families and the homeless in the Princes Town community.

But last week Wednesday, when people turned up at the soup kitchen, they had to leave with empty stomachs. All the foodstuff and most of the appliances were stolen.

The loss was estimated at $10,000.

Just over 100 people are served meals on Wednesdays. It is uncertain how the burglars entered the building while burglar-proofing and the lock on the gate remained intact after the theft. Princes Town police are investigating.