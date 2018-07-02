Policeman, wife injured in accident

Angelisa Navarro and PC Andre Rodriguez.

A policeman and his wife are at the San Fernando General Hospital in serious condition after an accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Gasparillo yesterday morning.

Reports are that PC Andre Rodriguez was driving north along the highway with his wife Angelisa Navarro in the front passenger seat. Upon reaching Gasparillo, the car skidded on the wet road. Police said the car flipped three times before it veered off the roadway. The couple, who live at Claxton Bay, were on their way home after attending a cruise.

Rodriguez, who works at the Southern Division Task Force, is in stable but serious condition, while Navarro’s condition has been described as serious. She suffered internal injuries.

Up to late yesterday, friends, family members and police were at the hospital giving support and praying for the couple. Some friends took to Facebook to encourage others to pray.