Police to citizens: Stop hiding murder suspect

Western Division police believe the 34-year-old suspect in the murder of Nadine Smith, 33, is being hidden by people close to him.

The man has been on the run since Smith was found bludgeoned to death at her Dibe, Long Circular Road home on June 18.

Police found a bloodstained claw hammer near Smith’s body and an autopsy revealed she was beaten to death with the hammer and her throat slit.

Police said they received information that the suspect was seen in the Bagatelle area a few days ago.

Investigators are asking the public to stop harbouring the man and advise it is a criminal offence to do so.